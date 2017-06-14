Councillors call for decreased speed limits at key junctions in Oranmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The TII is being urged to review its speed limits at a number of key junctions in Oranmore.

A number of mapped changes were presented to Oranmore/Athenry councillors at this month’s meeting, with one proposing a 100 kilometre speed sign at the roundabout on the N18 towards Clarinbridge.

Councillors were broadly in agreement that a 60 kilometre per hour speed limit be introduced to link key roundabout intersections in Oranmore.

Serious concerns were raised concerning pedestrian safety at the Carrowmoneash roundabout near the Maldron Hotel and the roundabout adjacent to the community centre.

Officials were also urged to address safety issues at the junction onto the N18 from LIDL.

Councillors also recommended the extension of the 60 kilometre limit at Knockdoe as far as Corbally junction in a bid to avoid serious traffic incidents.

Newly elected Cathaoirleach for the district councillor Malachy Noone argued Oranmore is similar to the outskirts of Dublin, yet the TII appears to have a different approach to road safety in the West of Ireland.