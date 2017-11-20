15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

Councillors begin debating 78 million euro spend in city

By GBFM News
November 20, 2017

Time posted: 5:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors in the city have begun debating how to spend almost 78 million euro in the coming year.

The annual Budget meeting of the city council got underway at City Hall, College Road in the past hour. (4pm)

The biggest portion of the Budget will be spent on housing next year while the biggest source of income will be from rate payers.

The Budget for 2018 is an increase of 2.7 million euro.

City Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath says housing is a concern for the council.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Lightnet Broadband have a vacancy for Technical Support Level 1
November 20, 2017
Ballinasloe to host information event for agricultural businesses
November 20, 2017
NUI Galway refutes claims unsuccessful bid for gender equality award linked to ongoing discrimination cases
November 20, 2017
GRETB to host apprenticeship information day in the city

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 20, 2017
Western Region Boys win National Basketball title
November 20, 2017
Sylane hurlers win Junior A county title
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK