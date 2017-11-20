Councillors begin debating 78 million euro spend in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors in the city have begun debating how to spend almost 78 million euro in the coming year.

The annual Budget meeting of the city council got underway at City Hall, College Road in the past hour. (4pm)

The biggest portion of the Budget will be spent on housing next year while the biggest source of income will be from rate payers.

The Budget for 2018 is an increase of 2.7 million euro.

City Chief Executive, Brendan McGrath says housing is a concern for the council.