Councillor suggests rewrite of county development plan

By GBFM News
June 26, 2017

Time posted: 3:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

A county councillor says it may be time to go back to the drawing board with the county development plan.

The matter has been discussed at a meeting of the council at county hall today.

Oranmore/Athenry Independent councillor Jim cuddy referenced problems faced by county residents who wish to build their own houses in the area in which they were born and raised.

He says the government needs to clarify its planning recommendations so the county development plan can be amended to make the planning process easier.

Loughrea area Independent councillor Michael Fahy agreed, and said rural services such as post offices and schools are being put at risk.

The council executive says it’s continually engaging with the relevant government departments in a bid to streamline the process.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 26, 2017
