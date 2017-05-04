15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Councillor seeks urgent meeting with Coillte over proposals for 2000 homes at Clarinbridge woodland

By GBFM News
May 4, 2017

Time posted: 5:16 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A county councillor is seeking an urgent meeting with the CEO of Coillte following revelations that 2000 homes could be built in a woodland area in Clarinbridge.

Under the Rebuilding Ireland initiative, sites across Galway which are owned by the city and county councils and a variety of public bodies are to be be offered to developers to build housing.

The 84 hectare site at Clarinbridge is the largest site being considered in Ireland – as revealed by the newly published Housing Land Map.

The map also highlights lands at Ceannt Station, Galway Port and the Sisters of Mercy site in Gort as possible locations for around 200 new homes.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Councillor Martina Kinane says while housing is badly needed, locals are concerned aboutthe loss of treasured woodland at Kilcornan.

