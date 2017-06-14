15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Councillor queries TII proposal to increase speed limit through Cloonboo village on N84

June 14, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A councillor has questioned Transport Infrastructure Ireland on its proposal to increase the speed limits through Cloonboo on the Headford Road.

The village located on the main N84 artery currently has a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour, however the TII has proposed an increase to 60 kilometres per hour.

It’s all part of a county-wide plan to amend speed limits on several national routes.

The mapped changes were presented to Oranmore/Athenry councillors at this month’s meeting where Independent councillor James Charity argued that the change for Cloonboo doesn’t make sense.

He added that the 50 kilometre speed limit should instead be extended to include the Castlecreevy junction.

Councillor Charity told the meeting the N84 is lethal and if the TII cannot fund a proper upgrade, then the 50k limit should be extended.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
June 13, 2017
