Galway Bay fm newsroom – Fine Gael councillor Niamh Byrne has been elected as Cathaoirleach of Connemara Municipal District.

She was proposed by fellow Fine Gael councillor Eileen Mannion and seconded by Fianna Fail councillor Seamus Walsh.

Fine Gael councillor Noel Thomas was elected Leas-Cathaoirleach at the district’s AGM today.