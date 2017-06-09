15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Councillor Ivan Canning elected new chair of Loughrea district

By GBFM News
June 9, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillor Ivan Canning has been voted in as the new cathaoirleach of the Loughrea district.

Councillor Canning is based in Portumna, and was co-opted onto the council following the election of former Councillor Anne Rabbitte to Dáil Eireann.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Moegie Maher has been chosen as leas-cathaoirleach for the coming year.

Speaking to Galway Bay fm news, Councillor Canning said his focus will be on allowing Portumna to achieve its potential in terms of tourism and economic recovery.

