Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city needs to provide tour bus-friendly parking otherwise it will lose out on tourism revenue.

That’s according to Labour Councillor Niall McNelis, who says facilities at Ceannt Station or Galway Harbour should be used.

He says about 50 tour coaches a day are lost to the city during peak season, representing an economic loss to the city of at least 600 thousand euro.

Councillor McNelis says the city needs to provide parking and set down areas for coach tours.