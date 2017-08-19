Councillor calls for removal of Confederate plaque in Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is calling for the removal of a plaque honoring a Confederate hero at Tuam Town Hall.

The monument honors Milltown native and American Civil War Commander Richard ‘Dick’ Dowling, who left Ireland for the US in 1846.

Major Dowling prevented an invasion of Texas by defeating Union forces at the Second Battle of the Sabine Pass in 1863.

Councillor Shaun Cunniffe says it’s his ‘gut feeling’ that the monument should be removed in light of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Independent Councillor says he does not want to see the plaque destroyed – but rather removed and placed in a more appropriate setting, like a museum.

In the US, a statue of Major Dowling today stands at Hermann Park in his hometown of Houston, Texas – after being moved from City Hall in 1958.

Councillor Cunniffee says he’s very conscious of the location of the plaque in Tuam.