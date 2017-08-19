15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Councillor calls for removal of Confederate plaque in Tuam

By GBFM News
August 19, 2017

Time posted: 2:17 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A County Councillor is calling for the removal of a plaque honoring a Confederate hero at Tuam Town Hall.

The monument honors Milltown native and American Civil War Commander Richard ‘Dick’ Dowling, who left Ireland for the US in 1846.

Major Dowling prevented an invasion of Texas by defeating Union forces at the Second Battle of the Sabine Pass in 1863.

Councillor Shaun Cunniffe says it’s his ‘gut feeling’ that the monument should be removed in light of the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The Independent Councillor says he does not want to see the plaque destroyed – but rather removed and placed in a more appropriate setting, like a museum.

In the US, a statue of Major Dowling today stands at Hermann Park in his hometown of Houston, Texas – after being moved from City Hall in 1958.

Councillor Cunniffee says he’s very conscious of the location of the plaque in Tuam.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Ladies All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final Match Tracker
August 19, 2017
Galway TD slams misinformation over Western Rail Corridor
August 19, 2017
Contracts signed for 4 new waste-water treatment plants across Galway
August 18, 2017
County Council ramps up inspections of rented properties

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
August 19, 2017
Ladies All-Ireland Senior Quarter Final Match Tracker
August 18, 2017
Galway Under 21 Hurling Manager Looks Forward To All-Ireland Semi-Final
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK