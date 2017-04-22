Council working with NPWS to provide new footbridge in Oughterard

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council says it’s working to overcome environmental issues facing the provision of a new footbridge at the bridge over the Owenriff River in Oughterard.

This bridge is travelled by thousands of vehicles daily, and is also on the school route for hundreds of pupils in the area.

Connemara area Councillor Niamh Byrne raised the idea of a footbridge at a meeting of the Connemara district earlier this year.

Council engineering staff say they have been speaking to the National Parks and Wildlife service about the proposal, and an environmental assessment is being carried out.

The NPWS has pointed out that the area is home to a variety of important and protected species including salmon, otters, lesser horseshoe bats and the pearl mussel.

However, the council says the new bridge would be a stainless steel structure which would be lifted into place onto concrete pads to minimise the environmental impact.