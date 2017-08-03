Council working with gardai to remove caravans camped in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council says it’s working directly with gardaí in Salthill in a bid to remove caravans from a prominent area close to the prom.

Independent Councillor Donal Lyons says the first caravan moved onto Rockbarton Road outside Leisureland, alongside Salthill Park about 9 weeks ago.

Since then, 8 more caravans have moved in.

Councillor Lyons told Keith Finnegan that the council and gardaí must take action now to remove the caravans from parking illegally at the Salthill location.