The Keith Finnegan Show

Council working with gardai to remove caravans camped in Salthill

By GBFM News
August 3, 2017

Time posted: 10:13 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City Council says it’s working directly with gardaí in Salthill in a bid to remove caravans from a prominent area close to the prom.

Independent Councillor Donal Lyons says the first caravan moved onto Rockbarton Road outside Leisureland, alongside Salthill Park about 9 weeks ago.

Since then, 8 more caravans have moved in.

Councillor Lyons told Keith Finnegan that the council and gardaí must take action now to remove the caravans from parking illegally at the Salthill location.

