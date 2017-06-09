Council urged to fast-track plans for major upgrade of R336 in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to fast-track plans for a major upgrade of the R336 through Connemara.

The road, west of Barna, has been the subject of a proposed upgrade project for several years, but no work has yet been carried out.

Some councillors claim local residents have had trouble securing planning permission in the region due to the long-term plans.

Galway West T.D Eamon O’Cuiv says the local authority needs to speed up the process of choosing a route for the new road.