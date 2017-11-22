Council urged to fast-track expansion of Killimordaly cemetery

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to fast-track the planned expansion of then Killimordaly cemetery.

The existing burial ground is full, and locals are forced to find burial plots in other communities for their loved ones if they don’t already own a family plot.

Attempts to expand the cemetery have been ongoing for over two years – but the process has been delayed due to planning and environmental issues.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says it’s important that these issues are resolved as soon as possible.