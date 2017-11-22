15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Council urged to fast-track expansion of Killimordaly cemetery

By GBFM News
November 22, 2017

Time posted: 10:14 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is being urged to fast-track the planned expansion of then Killimordaly cemetery.

The existing burial ground is full, and locals are forced to find burial plots in other communities for their loved ones if they don’t already own a family plot.

Attempts to expand the cemetery have been ongoing for over two years – but the process has been delayed due to planning and environmental issues.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says it’s important that these issues are resolved as soon as possible.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 22nd November, 2017
Searches continue for man who entered water near city bridge
November 22, 2017
HSE admits there is no timeline for replacement orthopaedic theatres at Merlin Park
November 22, 2017
Searches continue for man who entered water near city bridge
November 22, 2017
Development masterplan in the pipeline for Galway Airport site in Carnmore

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 22, 2017
Galway GAA Fixtures
November 22, 2017
Galway Athletics Report
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK