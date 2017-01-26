15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

Council in talks with Irish Water Safety over Blackrock raft

By GBFM News
January 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:18 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is in talks with Irish Water Safety over the feasibility of reinstating the raft at Blackrock beach.

A 2015 Health and Safety report found that it is not possible to fully address the extensive list of safety concerns associated with the amenity.

City Councillor Pearce Flannery says the local community wants the raft back – and is calling on the council to provide a timeline for its reinstatement.

Meanwhile, the City Council says it’s currently putting together the Part 8 planning documents for an upgrade of the Blackrock diving tower.

The local authority says it’s waiting for the final sign off on drawings for the scheme before it can go to next stage.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
