Galway Bay fm newsroom – Councillors have adopted a new set of motorhome bylaws for the recently re-opened facilities at Portumna Marina.

The marine was officially reopened last month after a major renovation and upgrade of the motorhome parking facilities.

New bylaws are now in place which aim to protect and manage the amenity.

Among the regulations are a €10 per day charge for motorhomes, a 3-day stay limit, and a ban on camping equipment and generators.