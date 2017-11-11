15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Saturday Mix

The Saturday Mix

Council says provision of bus shelters in Connemara under review

By GBFM News
November 11, 2017

Time posted: 5:20 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are issues progressing the construction of bus shelters in parts of Connemara, such as Moycullen.

This was the message to councillors from council officials at a meeting of Conamara Municipal District this week. (6/11)

Several Connemara area councillors suggested erecting basic shelter structures close to existing bus stops.

However officials said the council has to go through a comprehensive process with the National Transport Authority which has a specific design for shelters to provide maximum accessibility.

In relation to Moycullen, the land needed to build bus shelters is in private ownership and therefore cannot be progressed at this stage.

Council engineers said they will hopefully have more information about the provision of bus shelters for the Conamara Municipal District next month.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Joe Canning Interview from Audi Galway
November 11, 2017
County Hall to host presentation on safety issues at Bawnmore Cross
November 11, 2017
Major software conference gets underway in city
November 11, 2017
Emergency services respond after security van goes up in flames at Ballybrit

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 11, 2017
Joe Canning Interview from Audi Galway
November 11, 2017
Corofin looking forward to renewing their ‘old rivalry’ with St Brigids
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK