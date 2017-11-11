Council says provision of bus shelters in Connemara under review

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There are issues progressing the construction of bus shelters in parts of Connemara, such as Moycullen.

This was the message to councillors from council officials at a meeting of Conamara Municipal District this week. (6/11)

Several Connemara area councillors suggested erecting basic shelter structures close to existing bus stops.

However officials said the council has to go through a comprehensive process with the National Transport Authority which has a specific design for shelters to provide maximum accessibility.

In relation to Moycullen, the land needed to build bus shelters is in private ownership and therefore cannot be progressed at this stage.

Council engineers said they will hopefully have more information about the provision of bus shelters for the Conamara Municipal District next month.