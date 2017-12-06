Council rules out extra time to finish Furbo estate

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has rejected an application for more time to complete a housing development in Furbo.

Gary Bermingham, C/O Corbwell Design has been refused an extension of planning permission for Phase 2 of a 15-house estate at Dun Eibhir, Knockavoddy.

Despite a petition of support from locals that the development be finished, planners state that the requirements of the Planning and Development Act have not been satisfied.

This is the second extension of duration application for the Furbo development and planners state that they can only grant a second extension of time for developments of more than 20 houses.