Council rejects plans for more parking in Salthill

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal for a temporary pay and display car park at the site of the former Sacre Coeur Hotel in Salthill has been refused by the city council.

Rockport Limited has been refused temporary planning permission for the car park at Lenaboy Gardens.

The company wanted to complete and retain the car park and associated site development works at the former Sacre Coeur Hotel for a period of 5 years.

The hotel, which was destroyed by fire was demolished.

Rockport wanted to operate a 24-hour car park with 61 car spaces with pay & display machines, lighting and CCTV.

City planners have refused permission for the car park at Lenaboy gardens as part of the site is zoned residential.

Planners state that it would be detrimental to the amenities of nearby residences and would depreciate the value of homes by being a nuisance.

The city council also decided that the large pay and display car park sign abutting the public road would go against the City Development Plan.