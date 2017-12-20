15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council rejects plans for major Loughrea solar farm

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 10:17 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council has rejected plans for a major solar farm near Loughrea town.

Engie Developments Ltd had submitted two separate applications for the solar farm at Cahernamona and Ardnadoman East.

The solar panel farm at Cahernamona in Loughrea would have consisted of up 27 thousand square metres of solar photovoltaic panels on ground-mounted frames.

There would have also been an electrical building, 2 inverter cabins, a boundary security fence, CCTV security system and the creation of an additional site entrance.

In a submission to the county council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland said the plan would adversely affect the operation and safety of the national road network.

In a second application for a solar farm at Ardnadoman East, Engie applied to construct an additional 28 thousand square metres of PV panels.

It said the overall aim would be to export electricity to the national grid.

In refusing the two applications, county planners cited concerns over public and road safety, and the possible impact on protected habitats in the area.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
