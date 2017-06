Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is progressing a major expansion of the city CCTV network.

Cameras are to be installed at Walter Macken Place, Merlin Woods, Westside and Bowling green.

However the local authority says the provision of CCTV is an onerous process, and will take time.

The council is currently working with community groups and Gardaí to ensure that all conditions are adhered to.