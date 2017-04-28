Council to be presented next month with preferred option for Kirwan Roundabout overhaul

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The preferred option for the future of the Kirwan roundabout in the city will be presented to city councillors at their May meeting.

A public consultation on proposed changes to the roundabout at the Menlo Park Hotel took place in January.

City officials and engineers have come up with 6 options to convert the 5 arm roundabout into a traffic light junction.

The estimated cost is 1.2 million euro and the aim is to have the scheme completed within 2 years.

The emerging preferred reconfiguration is set to be revealed to city councillors at a meeting on May 15th.