Molly in the Morning

The Kirwan roundabout on the Headford Road near the Pillo and Menlo Park Hotels.

Council to be presented next month with preferred option for Kirwan Roundabout overhaul

By GBFM News
April 28, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The preferred option for the future of the Kirwan roundabout in the city will be presented to city councillors at their May meeting.

A public consultation on proposed changes to the roundabout at the Menlo Park Hotel took place in January.

City officials and engineers have come up with 6 options to convert the 5 arm roundabout into a traffic light junction.

The estimated cost is 1.2 million euro and the aim is to have the scheme completed within 2 years.

The emerging preferred reconfiguration is set to be revealed to city councillors at a meeting on May 15th.

