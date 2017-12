Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is planning a major clampdown on public drinking.

The local authority has allocated 33 thousand euro to improve the enforcement of the Bye-Laws which prohibit the consumption of Alcohol in Public Places.

Additional signage will be erected throughout the city next year, and there will be improved training for council wardens.

City Councillor Peter Keane, who originally drafted the regulations, says he’s received many complaints about public drinking.