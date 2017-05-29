Council moves to progress major safety improvements at Gort Mart

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has submitted an application for government funding for a series of road safety measures at the Tubber Road in Gort.

The busy route, which is home to Gort GAA pitch and the livestock mart, is used to hundreds of people each week.

Concerns have been raised about limited parking and a lack of footpaths and lighting in the area.

In recent weeks, signage and new road markings have been provided at the location.

However, it’s hoped lighting and footpaths can be provided through the CLAR scheme.

In addition, there’s still widespread concern about the speed of traffic on the route, which runs parallel to the M18 motorway.

The council has now submitted an application for funding, which was prepared in conjunction with local campaigners.

The Department of Regional and Gaeltacht Affairs will make the final decision on whether or not the works will receive financial backing.