Council to hire team for six million euro extension of City Museum site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – An architect-led design team is to be hired by the City Council for a six million euro extension and enhancement of the Galway City Museum site.

Tenders are being sought for a team to lead the design, planning and construction management for the proposed project.

Galway City Council is inviting tenders from suitably qualified parties to provide Architect led, Project Management Design Team services for the proposed extension.

The local authority is hoping to develop and expand the Galway City Museum site at the Spanish Arch, on the banks of the Corrib.

The six million euro contract will last around 2 years, and will involve designing a works programme at the landmark building, and architectural services.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the council is January 2nd.