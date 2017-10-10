15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council expresses solidarity with people of Catalonia

By GBFM News
October 10, 2017

Time posted: 11:39 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is expressing its solidarity with the people of Catalonia after their referendum in favour of independence this month.

The motion of solidarity proposed by councillor Mairead Farrell was seconded by councillor Billy Cameron and passed by the majority of councillors.

Catalonia voted in favour of independence at a referendum this month which was declared illegal by the Spanish government.

Councillor Farrell says the international community must help ensure Catalonia can pursue a course of self determination.

President of the Catalonian regional government Carles Puigdemont is expected to make an announcement on the future of Catalonia this afternoon.

