Council engineers to draw up major enhancement plan for Headford

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A private meeting will take place in Headford tomorrow to discuss a quarter of a million euro investment fund for the town.

The 250 thousand euro allocation has been ringfenced under the County Council town and village enhancement scheme.

A further 250 thousand euro will be spent this year in Dunmore.

Council consultants will gather in Headford tomorrow morning to draw up a plan for the town, and how the money could be used.

Councillor Hoade says it could be used to make the town a friendlier place for pedestrians and users of public transport.