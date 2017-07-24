15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council defers work on Loughrea local area plan for up to five years

By GBFM News
July 24, 2017

Time posted: 4:14 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work on a new local area plan for Loughrea has been officially deferred for up to five years.

The matter has been discussed at County Hall this afternoon.

 

In June, the council executive said work on the new plan for Loughrea could be deferred for up to five years due to a lack of resources in the county council.

The council said due to a heavy workload and limited resources, it should be deferred for a period not exceeding five years.

At County Hall today, councillors agreed to the deferral.

However, some raised concerns over the development of the town in the interim.

Officials say it is not their intention to wait 5 years to begin work on the plan.

The executive also says that every effort will continue to be made to ensure the town centre is the focus of development.

