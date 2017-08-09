Council defers decision on major redevelopment of Craughwell halting site

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has deferred making a decision on a major redevelopment of a Craughwell halting site.

1.5 million euro was sanctioned late last year to upgrade accommodation at the Dunkellin halting site.

It’s hoped the 6-bay site can be demolished and replaced with 2 four-bed homes, 4 three-bed homes and 2 caravan bays.

The County Council was due to bring the Part 8 plans for the redevelopment before the full council this week.

However, the local authority has deferred discussion on the matter until after its summer break.

Once councillors give the development the green light, it’s hoped construction can begin in Autumn.

The works would take around 10 months to complete.