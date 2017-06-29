15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council to defer work on new Loughrea Local Area Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Work on a new local area plan for Loughrea could be deferred for up to five years due to a lack of resources in the county council.

The matter has been discussed at County Hall this week.

It will be debated in full by Loughrea district councillors at a meeting in the town on  July 13th.

The council says due to a heavy workload and limited resources, work on the new plan should be deferred for a period not exceeding five years.

However, the executive says it is not their intention to wait 5 years to begin work on the new Loughrea Local Area Plan.

Other local area plans around the county are also facing delays.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
