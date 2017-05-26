15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council decides to protect Irish language in Gaeltacht social housing areas

By GBFM News
May 26, 2017

Time posted: 12:12 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has decided to maintain a restriction regarding the Irish language in its Housing Allocation Scheme.

The matter was discussed at a meeting of the local authority in Mountbellew yesterday. (Mon)

Councillors voted to adopt the Housing Allocation programme which outlines the process for allocating social housing in the county.

Director of Services, Michael Owens said the council executive would rather leave in a level of flexibility surrounding the Gaeltacht Residential Qualification, but would be mindful when allocating houses.

Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg proposed that the scheme maintain the requirement that social housing applicants offered a house in the gaeltacht area have an adequate level of Irish.

Councillor Malachy Noone initially said that he would not support such an iron clad restriction as Claregalway is a gaeltacht area and that requirement would make it difficult for people.

Councillor Séamus Walsh said that the requirement would not apply to Claregalway as it’s not a predominantly Irish-speaking area.

Councillor Seán Ó Tuairisg says the requirement, which was agreed to by all councillors, will protect the Irish language.

