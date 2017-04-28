Council to consult with Parkmore businesses to discuss Park and Ride options

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway City and County Council are hoping to consult with businesses in Parkmore shortly to discuss advancing possible park and ride solutions to traffic problems in the area.

It follows the latest in a series of high-level meeting held in the city this afternoon to discuss solutions to Galway’s ongoing traffic crisis.

The meeting has concluded in the past hour and was attended by all five Galway West TDs as well as Galway East Deputy and OPW Minister Sean Canney.

Discussion of Park and Ride facilities dominated this afternoon’s session – and Galway City and Council Councils are to now seek a roundtable discussion with business interests in the Parkmore area.

They’ll be asked to conduct a survey among workers to assess the viability of Galway Airport as a park and ride location to alleviate chronic traffic problems during peak hours.

A number of short and medium term solutions are currently in the pipeline – including major realignment works and junction improvements at key chokepoints including Parkmore and Briarhill.

However, many of these touted improvements are complex in nature and will likely not be delivered until 2019 or beyond.