Council to consider re-installing gate in Knocknacarra to deter anti-social behaviour

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is to consider re-installing a gate in Knocknacarra to deter anti-social behaviour.

Some residents of White Oaks Residents Association claim there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour since the council removed a gate at the rear of the estate.

Residents of White Oaks met with local representatives at the Clybaun Hotel last evening to discuss concerns.

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery says there is also concerns about how the Kingston Park development could affect green areas.