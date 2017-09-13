15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

Council to consider re-installing gate in Knocknacarra to deter anti-social behaviour

By GBFM News
September 13, 2017

Time posted: 9:21 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is to consider re-installing a gate in Knocknacarra to deter anti-social behaviour.

Some residents of White Oaks Residents Association claim there has been an increase in anti-social behaviour since the council removed a gate at the rear of the estate.

Residents of White Oaks met with local representatives at the Clybaun Hotel last evening to discuss concerns.

Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery says there is also concerns about how the Kingston Park development could affect green areas.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Deathnotices Wednesday 13th Sept, 2017
September 13, 2017
Gardai searching for owner of van which crashed through Kiltartan railway crossing
September 13, 2017
Woman hospitalised after rescue from Inagh Valley
September 12, 2017
Connemara ambulance group confirm date for meeting with National Service

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 12, 2017
Oxygen Advantage Workshop For Galway In October
September 12, 2017
ELECTRIC IRELAND ANNOUNCE 2017 MINOR STAR HURLING TEAM OF THE YEAR
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK