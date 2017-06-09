15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council confirms new EU laws pose no risk to South Galway flood plans

By GBFM News
June 9, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has confirmed that major flood mitigation plans for South Galway will not be delayed or put at risk by the incorporation of new EU legislation into Irish law.

The environmental legislation, which was brought in by Europe in 2014, is to be put into Irish law shortly.

There were concerns that the new laws would cause a delay in the progression of the long-awaited flood relief project.

However, Loughrea area councillors have received an update from the local authority this week, in which officials say that the project will not be delayed.

Councillor Joe Byrne says the new laws are more focused on project management and governance.

Councillor Byrne also says the NPWS has expressed satisfaction with flood plans for South Galway.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
