Council briefing on major changes to city road network cancelled

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A special meeting planned for tomorrow to brief City Councillors on major plans to reconfigure the city’s road network has been cancelled.

The event was to cover the City Centre Transport Management Plan – which aims to significantly improve access for public transport, cyclists and pedestrians.

The plan involves the reconfiguration of the road network around the city – including the provision of bus only routes on both sides of the River Corrib.

However, the meeting has now been cancelled – as more consultation is needed with stakeholders affected by the proposed changes.

In a letter circulated to Councillors, the City Council says it has not been able to finalise details on a small number of key areas affecting 3rd party lands.

It’s expected the situation will be discussed further at a meeting of the local authority next week.

Councillor Padraig Conneely says believes inadequate consultation is to blame for continued delays on the badly needed plan.