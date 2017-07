Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is hoping to expand the city’s traffic management systems.

The local authority is seeking a contractor to upgrade the city’s traffic control unit.

The contract will also involve the installation of CCTV, pedestrian and cycle counters and establishment of traffic management plans for all major junctions to be implemented in the case of problems with traffic lights.

The deadline for submission of tenders to the city council is August 3rd.