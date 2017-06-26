Council backs plan to establish Galway convention bureau

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The City Council is working to support the establishment of a major Galway Convention Bureau.

Voluntary marketing organisation Meet in Galway is behind the initiative, which would promote conference and event facilities across the city and county.

City CEO Brendan McGrath says he has urged the organisers to apply for funding from the council next year, so that it can be factored into next year’s budget.

Fáilte Ireland has committed to providing matching funding of up to three times the amount sanctioned by the council.