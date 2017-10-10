Council backs motion to fund Garda overtime in bid to deal with city traffic

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council has voted overwhelmingly in favour of a proposal to fund Garda overtime in a bid to manage traffic on the east side of the city at peak times.

The motion was brought before a meeting of the local authority last evening by Fianna Fáil Councillor Peter Keane.

He says the local authorities and business interests should cover the cost of overtime for the gardaí involved.

The suggestions comes as traffic in and out of the city has experienced severe delays in recent weeks.

There have been reports of it taking motorists up to 90 mins to exit Parkmore Business Park at peak time.

Following a vote, 10 of 13 councillors present voted in favour of the motion.

It calls on the council to work with Gardaí and TII in a bid to find an immediate solution to the Parkmore traffic crisis as part of a three month pilot project.

The motion also suggests that the council and TII could contribute financially to the cost of Garda overtime.