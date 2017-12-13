15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Council assessing 11 possible sites for new burial grounds in the city

By GBFM News
December 13, 2017

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The city council is assessing 11 possible sites for new burial grounds in the city as the existing cemeteries near capacity

Cllr Padraig Conneely has warned there are just 6 spaces left in the New Cemetery in Bohermore

Director of Services Tom Connell has briefed councillors and says a full report will be available in the first quarter of the New Year

Mr Connell says there is a limited land bank in the city of the type of ground that is suitable for a burial ground, and officials are consulting landowners as part of the assessment process

He added that a crematorium will be included on the site of a new burial ground if possible to do so

When pressed by councillors Mr Connell admitted that one of the 11 sites is outside the city boundary but said the other 10 are within

