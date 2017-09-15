Council approves new bye-laws for speed limits in city estates

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillors have voted to adopt new bye-laws which will impose speed limits of 30km/h in almost 200 housing estates across the city.

Following public submissions earlier this year, the local authority has expanded the project to include almost 50 additional estates.

Galway City Council’s policy states that only roads in housing estates which have direct frontage housing and are immediately adjacent to play areas should have speed limits of 30km/h.

The local authority says a housing estate is considered to be a self-contained grouping of houses with a single entry point for vehicles.

It says that estates with more than one entry point can be considered, but should only be implemented in areas with low traffic volumes and minimal through traffic.

In qualifying estates, the level of signage will depend on average speeds – this means that some estates will have minimal signage while others will have large signage erected at the entry points to the estate.

However, only estates that have been taken in charge by the local authority are eligible to be included as it has no statutory authority over private estates.

The project is to be rolled out on a phased basis and the bye-laws will come into effect on the 17th of November after being approved by city councillors at this week’s meeting of the local authority.