15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Feel Good Factor

The Feel Good Factor

Council approves extension of planning permission on Headford development

By GBFM News
October 22, 2017

Time posted: 12:45 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is allowing more time to complete a housing development in Headford.

Sathell Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission for an extension to the existing housing estate of 82 homes and a creche at Gortnamona.

The extension of planning permission until December 2021, has been granted with one condition attached.

The developer must lodge a bond to the value of 532 thousand euro with the council to secure the completion of public lighting, roads, footpaths, open spaces, boundary treatment and other services.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Death Notices Sunday 22nd October, 2017
October 21, 2017
Galway’s public representatives urged to support Connemara Greenway campaign
October 21, 2017
Ballinasloe woman who lost battle with stepson over lotto jackpot seeks legal aid for appeal
October 21, 2017
Galway TD slams Taoiseach in Dáil over domestic violence funding

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 21, 2017
Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Finals Rearranged
October 21, 2017
Aidan O’Brien Equals World Record for Group 1 Winners
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK