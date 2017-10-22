Council approves extension of planning permission on Headford development

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is allowing more time to complete a housing development in Headford.

Sathell Limited has been granted an extension of planning permission for an extension to the existing housing estate of 82 homes and a creche at Gortnamona.

The extension of planning permission until December 2021, has been granted with one condition attached.

The developer must lodge a bond to the value of 532 thousand euro with the council to secure the completion of public lighting, roads, footpaths, open spaces, boundary treatment and other services.