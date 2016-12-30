Council allows more time to build school in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The county council is allowing more time to demolish a school in Ballinasloe and replace it with a new one.

The Board of Management of Scoil an Chroí Naofa at Society Street has been granted an extension of planning permission.

The development will consist of the demolition of the existing school and the construction of a new school with an Autism Spectrum Disorder Unit.

The new school will have 11 general classrooms, 9 specialist classrooms, a library, staff rooms, offices, toilets and a general purpose hall.

The ASD unit will have two specialist classrooms, specialist education rooms and a central activities space.

The development had been delayed because the Department of Education didn’t have approval to proceed due to financial constraints.

County planners have now extended the planning permission for the new school in Ballinasloe until November 2021.