FYI Galway

Council allows 5 more years to finish Oranmore housing development

By GBFM News
August 28, 2017

Time posted: 2:06 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The developer of a housing estate in Oranmore has been given more time to complete the development.

Pat Malone has secured an extension of planning permission for the houses at Moneyduff.

The development comprises the demolition of an existing house and the construction of 38 homes.

The houses are a mixture of four-bedroom and three-bedroom semi-detached, and 3-bedroom terraced houses.

County planners have allowed 5 years for Pat Malone to complete the housing development at Moneyduff.

Planners have stipulated that a bond of 210 thousand euro must be submitted to the local authority however to secure the completion of services such as public lighting, roads and footpaths.

