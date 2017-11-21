Council agrees on terms for free Christmas parking in county towns

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The County Council has agreed the terms for free parking in county towns over the Christmas period.

Parking in county towns will be free each Saturday in December from 11am, and for the entire week leading up to Christmas Eve.

It applies to Athenry, Ballinasloe, Cleggan, Clifden, Gort, Loughrea and Tuam.

A proposal for free parking every day from the 4th of December to Christmas Eve was put forward by Loughrea area councillor Gerry Finnerty.

He argued that towns such as Gort and Ballinasloe are at a disadvantage in terms of attracting shoppers due to their proximity to the motorway network.

However, a casting vote by the County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion following a tied vote ruled out the three weeks of free parking amid concerns over income.

Instead, the original proposal to make on-street parking free from 11am each Saturday in December and for the week leading up to Christmas eve was adopted.

Loughrea area councillor Michael Moegie Maher says the agreed terms will support county businesses without putting undue pressure on the council budget.