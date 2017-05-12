15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Cost of Cloosh Valley wildfire estimated at 4 million euro

By GBFM News
May 12, 2017

Time posted: 12:11 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Coillte estimates that the damage caused by a wildfire at a forest in the Cloosh Valley could be in the region of 4 million euro.

The gorse blaze began last Saturday and fire crews had to be assisted by the army and air corps to tackle the wildfire over the past few days.

Around 3 and a half thousand hectares of land were impacted by the fire.

158 thousand litres of water were dumped over the Cloosh Valley area in a 48 hour period by the Air Corps in an attempt to dampen down flames.

The smoke and ash from the wildfire came in as far as Galway city and Claregalway.

There were fears of a threat to local homes and Galway Wind Park based near Oughterard.

Yesterday Coillte confirmed that the fire at Cloosh Valley had been put out apart from a few smouldering spots.

The recovery costs from the large scale blaze at the forest are expected to reach 4 million euro according to the Chief Executive of Coillte, Fergal Leamy.

