Cost of average semi-detached home in the county rises by more than 5%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The average price of a semi-detached house in the county has risen by more than 5 per cent in the past year.

According to the Real Estate Alliance, the cost of buying a 3-bedroom semi-detached home in the county is 145 thousand euro, up 5.8 per cent since September 2016.

In the city, a 3-bedroom semi-detached home will cost on average 255 thousand euro, a rise of just over 4 per cent since the same time last year.

The REA says that it could be 2020 before normalisation returns to the marketplace, based on the supply of houses at present.

Nationally the average cost of a house has increased by 11 per cent in the past 12 months.