15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

FYI Galway

FYI Galway

Corrandulla company fined as a result of workplace death

By GBFM News
July 20, 2017

Time posted: 1:33 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Corrandulla-based company has been fined for breaches of health and safety following the death of an employee two years ago.

Forde Dismantlers Limited pleaded guilty at Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

The investigation by the Health and Safety Authority followed the death of local man, Joe Fahy in July 2015.

He had become trapped between a truck and some equipment and died as a result of his injuries.

Judge Rory McCabe imposed a fine of 15 thousand euro on Forde Dismantlers Limited and also imposed costs of 7 thousand 500 euro.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show Thursday July 20th 2017
Ballynahinch Castle Hotel have opportunities for passionate and creative hospitality and culinary professionals
July 20, 2017
Locals object to new housing development in Ballybane
July 20, 2017
Progress on plans to restore Tuam’s old courthouse
July 20, 2017
Council rejects plans for more parking in Salthill

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
July 20, 2017
Connacht Rugby and BLK launch new kit
July 20, 2017
Galway Gymnasts Selected For European Youth Olympics
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK