Corrandulla company fined as a result of workplace death

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Corrandulla-based company has been fined for breaches of health and safety following the death of an employee two years ago.

Forde Dismantlers Limited pleaded guilty at Galway Circuit Criminal Court today.

The investigation by the Health and Safety Authority followed the death of local man, Joe Fahy in July 2015.

He had become trapped between a truck and some equipment and died as a result of his injuries.

Judge Rory McCabe imposed a fine of 15 thousand euro on Forde Dismantlers Limited and also imposed costs of 7 thousand 500 euro.