Teams from Corofin, Milltown, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Monivea/Abbey, Kilconly, Killererin, Caherlistrane, Cortoon Shamrocks, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown took part in the Jack McHugh Memorial minor sevens tournament held in Belclare. After eighteen tough group games, the semi-finals saw Corofin overcome Mountbellew/Moylough and Milltown come out on top against Caherlistrane. The final was another close affair with Corofin crowned champions over Milltown.
Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament
By Sport GBFM
May 2, 2017
Time posted: 4:12 pm
