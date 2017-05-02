15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Corofin - Jack McHugh Winners

Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament

By Sport GBFM
May 2, 2017

Time posted: 4:12 pm

Teams from Corofin, Milltown, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Monivea/Abbey, Kilconly, Killererin, Caherlistrane, Cortoon Shamrocks, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown took part in the Jack McHugh Memorial minor sevens tournament held in Belclare. After eighteen tough group games, the semi-finals saw Corofin overcome Mountbellew/Moylough and Milltown come out on top against Caherlistrane. The final was another close affair with Corofin crowned champions over Milltown.

