Corofin wins Jack McHugh Memorial Tournament

Teams from Corofin, Milltown, Kilkerrin/Clonberne, Monivea/Abbey, Kilconly, Killererin, Caherlistrane, Cortoon Shamrocks, Mountbellew/Moylough and Annaghdown took part in the Jack McHugh Memorial minor sevens tournament held in Belclare. After eighteen tough group games, the semi-finals saw Corofin overcome Mountbellew/Moylough and Milltown come out on top against Caherlistrane. The final was another close affair with Corofin crowned champions over Milltown.

print