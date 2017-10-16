Corofin Win Fifth County Senior Football Championship In A Row

Corofin completed the drive for five on Sunday with an impressive 2-14 to 0-10 win over Mountbellew/Moylough in Tuam Stadium.

Commentary by Ollie Turner, Barry Cullinane, Diarmuid Blake and Frank Morris.

After the game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Manager Kevin O’Brien and a man who picked up his twelfth County Senior Winners Medal, Kieran Fitzgerald

Kevin then spoke to Man of the Match Dylan Wall and team captain Ciaran McGrath

Teams and Scorers:

Scorers

Corofin: Jason Leonard 0-6 (4fs), Martin Farragher 1-1, Conor Cunningham 1-0, Ronan Steede and Gary Sice (1f) 0-2 each, Michael Farragher, Ian Burke, and Dylan Wall 0-1 each.

Mountbellew-Moylough: Barry McHugh 0-6 (5fs), Paul Donnellan 0-2, Eoin Finnerty and Joe Bergin 0-1 each.

Teams

Corofin: Bernard Power; Cathal Silke, Kieran Fitzgerald, Conor Cunningham; Kieran Molloy, Ciaran McGrath, Liam Silke; Michael Farragher, Ronan Steede; Gary Sice, Dylan Wall, Jason Leonard; Ian Burke, Martin Farragher, Micheal Lundy.

Subs: Dylan McHugh for Conor Cunningham (45), Daithi Burke for Kieran Molloy (47), Justin Burke for Liam Silke (49), Colin Brady for Ciaran McGrath (57), Barry O’Donovan for Dylan Wall (60), Kevin Murphy for Jason Leonard (60).

Mountbellew/Moylough: Brian Donnellan; Mark Mannion, Shane Moran, Colin Murray; Aaron McHugh, John Daly, Paul Donnellan; Eoin Finnerty, Joe Bergin; Stephen Boyle, Michael Daly, Noel McDonagh; Colm Mannion, Barry McHugh, Cathal Kenny.

Subs: Ger Donaghue for Stephen Boyle (35), Matthew Barrett for Noel McDonagh (42), Alan Sweeney for John Daly (50), Cathal Duffy for Colin Murray (60), Joe Meehan for Colm Mannion (60).

Referee: Muiris MacGearailt.

Man Of The Match: Dylan Wall (Corofin)