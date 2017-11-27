Corofin Win Eighth Connacht Senior Club Championship

Corofin retained their Connacht title with an extra-time win over Castlebar Mitchells of Mayo 2-13 to 1-12. It is Corofin’s 8th provincial crown, joining Clan na Gael at the top of the roll of honour.

Commentary from Ollie Turner, Frank Morris, Barry Cullinane and Kevin Dwyer

After the Game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Corofin Manager Kevin O’Brien

Kevin Also Spoke To Corofin Captain Kieran McGrath

Finally, Kevin Spoke To Man Of The Match Liam Silke

Next up is a trip to London in 2 weeks time for an All Ireland quarter final against Fulham Gaels, with the winners playing the eventual Leinster champions in the semi final. Moorefield and Saint Lomans will contest the Leinster final following wins over Rathnew and Simonstown Gaels.