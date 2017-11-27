15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Home Run

The Home Run

Corofin Win Eighth Connacht Senior Club Championship

By Sport GBFM
November 27, 2017

Time posted: 1:29 pm

Corofin retained their Connacht title with an extra-time win over Castlebar Mitchells of Mayo 2-13 to 1-12. It is Corofin’s 8th provincial crown, joining Clan na Gael at the top of the roll of honour.

Commentary from Ollie Turner, Frank Morris, Barry Cullinane and Kevin Dwyer

 

After the Game, Kevin Dwyer spoke to Corofin Manager Kevin O’Brien

 

Kevin Also Spoke To Corofin Captain Kieran McGrath

 

Finally, Kevin Spoke To Man Of The Match Liam Silke

 

Next up is a trip to London in 2 weeks time for an All Ireland quarter final against Fulham Gaels, with the winners playing the eventual Leinster champions in the semi final. Moorefield and Saint Lomans will contest the Leinster final following wins over Rathnew and Simonstown Gaels.

print
Podcasts, Sport
Appeal lodged against €100m development at Galway Docks
City Councillor concerned appeal against Docks development places €100m project at risk
November 27, 2017
The GAA Launches its 5 Star Center Initiative for Primary Schools
November 27, 2017
Let’s get Talking Galway To Host Special Coffee Morning with Liam McCarthy This Friday
November 27, 2017
National Hunt Provisional Summary Released for January to April 2018

CONTACT THE SPORTS TEAM

Ollie Turner
091 770000
[email protected]
Like GBFM Sport on Facebook
PODCASTS
Listen back any time on any device

LATEST NEWS

November 27, 2017
City public meeting to brief public on steps being taken to tackle traffic chaos
November 27, 2017
City Councillor concerned appeal against Docks development places €100m project at risk

SOCIAL NETWORK

Optional Headline