Corofin looking forward to renewing their ‘old rivalry’ with St Brigids

November 11, 2017

Corofin and St Brigids meet again in the Connacht Club football championship tomorrow in a semi final in Tuam Stadium at 2pm. The last meeting of the sides came in 12 months ago when Corofin eased to a 2-13 to 0-5 win in Carrick on Shannon. St Brigids had won the previous two provincial final meetings however, including the controversial 0-11 to 0-10 victory of 2-11 in Kiltoom and a similarly dramatic 1-10 to 3-3 win in Hyde Park in 2006. Corofin manager Kevin O’Brien says now that the 5 in a row has been won in Galway, his side are ready for a ‘different challenge’…

